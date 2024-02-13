Are we really going to make a joke about entrepreneurs having to go green and then propose a green van? No, we're not that lame. This Ford Transit Custom has been taken care of by home tuner MS-RT. As you can see from the charging flap in the front bumper, they have (also) developed the body kit for the plug-in hybrid and the fully electric version.

MS-RT's kit consists of a new front bumper, rear bumper, wider wheel arches, side skirts, black mirrors, 19-inch rims and even a rear spoiler that extends over the sides of the bus. According to Ford, the rear spoiler has even been 'developed with advanced computer simulations to optimize airflow'. You order the Transit Custom MS-RT ready-made from the Ford dealer.

Different interior and blue brake calipers

The interior is slightly different from the normal Transit Custom. The seats offer extra support in corners (make sure you secure your load) and you will find blue stitching throughout the cabin. Then there is a sports steering wheel. In addition to green, you can also order the bus in the special colors 'Yellow Green' and 'MS-RT Blue'. By the way, the brake calipers are always blue.

You can order the Ford Transit MS-RT as a diesel with 150 or 170 hp with a starting price of 46,320 euros. Then there is the plug-in hybrid with a petrol engine and 233 hp and finally you can order the fully electric Transit with 286 hp. This will cost you at least 60,720 euros. Deliveries of the upgraded bus will start halfway this year.