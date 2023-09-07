Did anyone see him arrive before the Goodwood Festival of Speed? Probably not. At the car party in England, Ford already showed the Mustang Mach-E Rally in a camouflaging color scheme. Today the color scheme has been scraped off and the rally version of the electric SUV is really revealed. You can simply order it from the dealer and you can take it on public roads.

If we go over the raised car a few times with a rolling pin, we find a Mach-E GT. Like the GT, the Rally will have two electric motors that produce 487 horsepower. The torque rises from 860 to 880 Nm. Nothing is known yet about the sprint time, but it will be just under 4 seconds, just like the GT.

Ford knows a thing or two about rallying

Ford has a load of rally history to fall back on. And that’s what the brand does. The white wheels are a direct reference to WRC cars of the past. The roof spoiler is inspired by the Focus RS. Furthermore, the suspension has been raised by 20 millimeters and there are special springs, shock absorbers, Brembo brakes, Michelin tires and fog lamps in the front bumper.

To keep the electric motors intact during off-roading, protective plates have been fitted all around. You will no longer encounter paint damage from splashing stones thanks to a protective foil layer. For the complete rally picture you can have mud flaps mounted in the wheel arches. We certainly would.

To complete the package, there is a special rally driving mode for the first time in a Ford. This allows “a greater slip angle” and “provides a linear throttle response for better control,” according to Ford. In other words, you have more sideways fun and you can keep going sideways for longer. Only good additions.

Jim Farley on the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

According to Ford’s boss, the Rally trim “takes the Mustang to places it’s never been before – to gravel and dirt roads.” Furthermore, according to the big boss, the Mach-E Rally was made ‘purely for the pleasure of driving’. You can order one from the dealer sometime early next year. What the price will be is unknown. It will probably be more expensive than the Mach-E GT, which costs 79,200 euros in the Netherlands and at least 83,770 euros in Belgium.