After its premiere on October 31 in Spain, where it raised around 3.5 million euros, Terrifier 3 It demonstrated again the proper functioning of this extremely violent and Gore saga. Almost four months later, the film directed by Damien Leone It was not yet available online, at least so far.

The first installment of this sick and spectacular horror franchise started from a budget of $ 35,000 and achieved $ 76,376, reaching even greater benefits with the premiere of the sequel and his arrival at streaming. For its part, Terrifier 2 It had a budget of $ 250,000 and raised the whopping number of $ 15 million worldwide. A success that repeated with the third installment, costing only 2 million dollars and raising up to 89 million.

Where can you see online ‘Terrifier 3’?

Terrifier 3 will be available in service rent and purchase As of this Friday February 21landing in Prime Video, Google, iTunes, Vodafone, Rakuten, Movistar+ and Xbox. Despite this announcement, the film will still have to wait a little longer to be part of the streaming catalog of some of these platforms.

If with the second installment many endured the arcades with scenes such as the mischief of the friend of Sienna (Lauren Lavera)the new film is not far behind with dismembered genitals, limbs torn from rennet or exploited children. Extreme and gore violence for true horror cinema lovers, where Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) dresses from Santa Claus In an unexpected Christmas title.

The director of Terrifier 3as well as actors David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera and Samantha Scaffidi (Victoria Heyes) presented the film in The last Sitges Festivalwhere The public gave a bloodbath and applauded every moment in which the protagonist stood up, emulating the psycho’s own fuss to make the public laugh.

This online premiere comes before we know new details about the Fourth installment of this saga, which was confirmed by Leone himself and that could delve more at the origin of the demonic clown.





