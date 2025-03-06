Anora It has been the great winner of the Oscar 2025 Awards With a practically teacher play. The winner of the best film award added five statuettes of the six I opted, In addition to the highest direction, the best original script and best edition for Sean Baker, and the best leading actress for Mikey Madison.

The movie can still be seen in more than 180 movie theaters in Spain, And it is foreseeable that their number of spectators will increase this weekend Thanks to the Oscar pull. A quintet of awards that are added to the accumulation of prizes that it has reaped Anora From his time at the Cannes Festival, where he won the Golden Palm.

What is it about Anora? The film tells the story of Ani (glowing performance of Mikey Madison), a New Jersey sex worker who starts a relationship with the millionaire son of a Russian oligarch. A romantic comedy turned into frantic night thriller to counterreloj.

See ‘Anora’ at home

In addition to being available in cinemas, Anora He has also started his landing in the VOD market. It is currently Available for rent and buy at Movistar Plus+, Apple TV+ and Amazon.

Since Thursday, March 7, he is in Filmin. The streaming platform – where you can also find other director’s films Sean Baker such as Four Letter Words, Take Out, Prince of Broadway, Starlet and The Florida Project– launches a special promotion: a subscription month plus the viewing of Anora for € 12.99 (two euros less than the usual price).

