A year has passed since the death of Manuel Achille Vallicella, the former tronista of Men and Women took his own life at just 35 years old

A year ago the former face of Men and Women took his own life. Manuel Achille Vallicella he was only 35 years old. The news had shocked everyone, the tattoo artist and former tronista was so loved by the Italian public.

He published a last heartbreaking posthis sad eyes and the words that I reread after his passing, sound totally different: “You can say a lot without saying anything….🖤”

Manuel Achille Vallicella had lost his mother in 2019, after the woman had fought against her illness with strength and courage. But he had that loss devastated and it wasn’t never managed to overcome it. Until the decision to take an extreme action and take his own life. Theirs was a relationship that went beyond everything and perhaps, returning to his arms was the only way for the former tronista to find peace. Manuel had never even managed to accept his great popularity after participating in the TV program Men and Women. All that media pressure made him feel bad and so he decided to move away from the world of entertainment and go back to doing what he really loved: tattoo artist.

On social media he published posts for his mother, to tell her how much he missed her immensely and how his life was empty and painful:

And you will never, ever stop missing me…I will just learn to live while somehow keeping inside the HUGE void that your absence has left.

A year has passed since Manuel’s passing and his memory is still alive in the hearts of all those who loved him. In these hours they are remembering him with beautiful words, a boy with a heart of gold, but with a lot of pain inside. Unfortunately, depression had made him weak and had not allowed him to find a reason to carry on without his mother.