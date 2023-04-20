Unsuspecting you walk down the street and damn: a new Ford Mustang! You get closer and suddenly: the sound of the starter motor fueling the V8. Hey? As if he is talking to you, the revs are audible. Are you dreaming this? You just ask the car. It responds with a satisfied V8 growl. You turn around and see: I’m being filmed. Later that day you will find yourself on TikTok. This scenario may soon become a reality.

Last year, the patent for the remote revving function passed. Now Ford appears to take the plunge and really add the trick to the new Mustang. Of course you can start remotely before revving your Ford Mustang. You can send a command to the engine via the key of the Mustang, but also via the Ford app. Revving requires a special action.

How do you remotely rev the Ford Mustang?

Press and hold the lock and unlock button together for three seconds and the engine starts to hum up to 2,000 rpm. Press both buttons again and the Ford Mustang revs three times to 5,000 rpm. Then the steam is blown off and the function goes on standby. It all sounds like a good dose of fun, but be warned.

In the middle of winter at a few degrees below zero, it is not convenient to rev your engine immediately to 5,000 rpm. The oil is then not yet hot enough, so that it does not lubricate properly. And that’s just here. In the colder places in America it will drop even further below zero. We’re curious to see how the ever-responsible Mustang owners handle this feature.