A sensational supercar that you put together yourself: that's really satisfying!

There are few things that are more satisfying than building something yourself with your bare hands. Most of us don't get any further than a LEGO car (I'm speaking on behalf of the editors), but if you have two right hands you can of course also build a real car. So a kit car.

Most kit cars are quite basic, so it shouldn't be too complicated. However, today we have a kit car in front of us that is a bit more serious than most kit cars. For starters, it has a roof on it. In fact, this kit car looks like a real supercar.

We are talking about the Rhino Racing RR01, a kit car from Lithuania. This means: the parts come from Lithuania, you can make the car yourself. According to Rhino Racing is the car also street legal? Let's hope the RDW thinks the same way.

The basis of the RR01 is formed by an aluminum monocoque, with a roll cage. All body panels, which are made of GFRP (glass fiber reinforced plastic), can be attached to this. So it's all nice and light, as is often the case with kit cars.

As for the engine: you can arrange something yourself, but you can also order an engine directly through Rhino Racing. Then you get the well-known 5.2 liter V10 from Audi, but completely rebuilt. Included are a sequential transmission and a limited slip differential.

With these ingredients it is undoubtedly a spectacular car to drive. And potentially a life-threatening car, but that is of course part of the charm of a kit car. With a kit car you not only sweat while building, but also while driving.

All well and good so far, but now we get to the prices. It starts at €25,000 (before taxes), but then you only have the chassis and suspension. If you also want an interior, wheels, brakes, lighting, etc., you are already at €52,500.

But then you're not there yet, because you still need a drivetrain. If you also check the V10, you will be at €90,000. There is also VAT on top of that and (in the Netherlands) a lot of BPM. In other words: you are at a price level where you can choose between a Lithuanian kit car or a very nice Gallardo. Then just do the Lambo…

