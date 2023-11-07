A car with TechArt treatment is expensive. That’s why we have something for you that you might be able to afford…

It is a proven recipe. Take something that is already good in itself and make it better. That’s exactly what ‘tjoeners’ like TechArt do. They take a Porsche, throw their sauce on it and lo and behold; a good car that is even better.

And that this is true, you can see, among other things, in the driving test that our @wouter a while ago with this TechArt. A ‘normal’ 992 coupe that, thanks to TechArt’s treatment, can suddenly compete with a GT3. In terms of power then.

That’s all well and good, but it all costs a lot of money. Not only do you first have to buy a 911 – which is the most expensive – and then you can just leave 20 guilders or more with the friends of TechArt. That is expensive indeed.

We can imagine that not everyone can afford this. In fact, we just checked with the editors and if we add all our assets together, we are just under half. Ample…

So that’s why we now have a TechArt for you that you – and we – can probably afford. And limited to 1000 pieces too. That’s delicious!

You can probably afford this TechArt

We are not talking about a car here, but about a calendar. For the wall. TechArt has presented one – just like Pirelli in the past. And it’s quite a luxury thing. They say so themselves.

And what else they say themselves (we always love superlatives from press releases, even if they are in English) we’ll show you here…

Journeying from the vibrant streets of Bangkok, Mumbai and Singapore then spanning California and the Mojave Desert in Nevada to the iconic Port Hercule in Monaco, the new TECHART Calendar 2024 offers enthusiasts and collectors an immersive visual expedition.

So you can order it, but you have to be quick. And have a total capital of at least 34 euros and 80 cents in your bank, because that’s how much it costs.

Hebb0n?

