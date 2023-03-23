While the next big game of arkane austin It is designed to be played solo or cooperatively, currently requiring players to be always online. But, it seems that this will not be the case forever.

In an interview with Eurogamer, the director of the studio of arkane austinHarvey Smith, confirms that the study has listened to the comments of the players who want to be able to play redfall No internet connectionand the developers are currently working on removing this requirement when not playing co-op.

“There are people who live in places where there are power outages or where their broadband is terrible, or where they compete with their family members, because their mom is watching a movie or their brother is on another device,” Smith said. “And so I think that’s a legitimate criticism.”

Smith went on to explain that it’s hard work and there’s currently no timeframe for when this will happen, but it’s something the developers have empathy for and are working to resolve.

According to Smith, the reason why redfall requires that always be online it’s to allow developers to quickly gather player feedback and tweak things to improve accessibility, not to have a microtransaction store.

redfall is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2023 and will be available on xbox series x, xbox series s and pc with windowsand it will also be available from day one in xbox game pass. The pre-sales of redfall are available now, including the Bite Back Edition, which includes two additional characters to be released after launch.

Via: windows central