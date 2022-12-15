Just as expected Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II it is a complete success. However, if you haven’t had a chance to play this game yet, you’ll be glad to know that the multiplayer of this installment will be free for a limited time starting today.

That’s right, starting at 12:00 PM (Mexico City time) today, December 15, and until next December 19, at the same time, you can access the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II free. During this time, players will be able to compete in Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination and Kill Confirmed modesincluding third-person variants of each.

These modes will be playable on three maps. Farm 18 and El Asilo, which launched with the game, as well as Shipment, which arrived last Wednesday as part of the update to the first season, known as Reloaded. This is how you can enjoy part of the experience of Modern Warfare II without spending a single penny.

On related topics, Microsoft could bring Call of Duty to PlayStation Plus. Similarly, Sony talks about the inclusion of Call of Duty in Nintendo.

Editor’s Note:

Although criticism against the new Call of Duty is inevitable, we can all agree that the multiplayer of each installment is fun, and its different modes are worth trying. In this way, these free periods are perfect for discovering the news that this installment has for the public.

Via: Call of Duty