Age of Mythology: Retold will finally be available next September. However, if you can’t wait for this to happen, You’ll be happy to hear that next weekend you’ll be able to play this remaster completely free on PC, something that can give you an idea of ​​what to expect from the final product.

Between July 26th and 28th, all Steam users will have the opportunity to download Age of Mythology: Retold completely free. Now, this is not the full game, but the multiplayer section, and the developers will carry out a series of server tests, so a large number of people are required.

Likewise, access to the game will be limited by schedules, which you can find out below:

Friday, July 26: 5:30 AM PT (6:30 AM Mexico City time) to 8:30 AM PT (9:30 AM Mexico City time)

Saturday, July 27: 5:30 AM PT (6:30 AM Mexico City time) to 8:30 AM PT (9:30 AM Mexico City time)

Sunday, July 28: 5:30 AM PT (6:30 AM Mexico City time) to 8:30 AM PT (9:30 AM Mexico City time)

All you need to do to take part in this test session is to have a Steam account. You’ll be able to download Age of Mythology: Retold up to six hours before these sessions begin. However, as we’ve already mentioned, you won’t be able to enjoy the campaign or any other section of the title here, only the online multiplayer.

If you cannot take part in this test session, since Age of Mythology: Retold Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 4, 2024. In related topics, you can learn more about this release here. Likewise, you can check out our review of Age of Empire IV here.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait to play anymore Age of Mythology: RetoldThis is one of the titles that marked my childhood and I’m looking forward to experiencing the story again, with all its expansion, and playing online with strangers and friends. While I don’t think I’ll be joining these sessions, I don’t plan on missing this release.

Via: Steam