Selling new cars with enormous amounts of power, that will only become more difficult in the coming years with all the emission requirements. Even in America, muscle cars are going electric. But selling individual motorcycles, there are not that many rules for that. Dodge has considerably expanded the online catalog of individual engines with new eight-cylinder and even six-in-line engines.

In America they also call engines that you order separately crate engines, for the simple reason that they come to the door in a crate. Starting with the well-known Hellephant. The 7.0-liter V8 has been slightly brightened up by Dodge, so you can now order it with 1,100 hp. For this you have to fill up with E85. Otherwise it produces 1,000 horsepower (still without turbos).

Fortunately, it can be even crazier. Under an official license from Dodge, the company DSR builds the ‘Direct Connection Hellephant’. This V8 gets a supercharger and is good for 1,500 hp and 1,355 Nm. You can order these directly from DSR or from the Dodge dealer for just under 60,000 euros. Please note that you still have to add a few things to shipping and clearance costs.

A six-in-line from Dodge

They call the six-in-line the HurriCrate. It is a 3.0 with two turbos. You can choose from two types: 420 hp and 645 Nm or 550 hp and 720 Nm. Dodge offers the six-in-line as a more economical and more torque-rich alternative to atmospheric eight-cylinders. They also work an even more powerful version for racing. It is not yet known how much power this six-cylinder engine should produce.