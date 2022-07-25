The Italian team will land in all their glory on EA Sports’ football simulator this year.

EA Sports today announced the return of the Juventus to the FIFA saga. After several years absent due to an exclusivity agreement with Konami, the Italian team has now reached a similar pact of several years with the American company, a fact that translates into a full team integration in FIFA 23 to launch this September 30 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

More in detail, this association allows players to enjoy Juventus Turin in all its glory, incorporating in the football simulator not only the squad with its real name, kits and banners, but also the Allianz Stadium. Additionally, former footballer Claudio Marchisio will join as a FUT Hero and current player Dusan Vlahovic will act as a FIFA ambassador this season.

“We are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus,” said David Jackson, EA Sports FIFA Vice President of Brand. “This phenomenal club means a lot to us and our fans, and will enable EA Sports to continue to deliver the most authentic and interactive football experiences. complete possible in FIFA 23 and later”.

From Juventus they have been proud of the agreement, one that goes beyond the concept of traditional association. “We are together in the shared project of looking to the future, talking to the new generations, ride the wave of new trendsurban culture and lifestyle”, declares Giorgio Ricci, CFO of the Serie A club. “We are delighted to make this journey with a brand that stands out for its originality, uniqueness and innovation, as does Juventus.”

EA Sports thus continues to promote agreements with some of the best teams in the world who, in addition, will accompany him on the next trip to EA Sports FC, the name by which the franchise will be called in 2023 after its notorious divorce with FIFA.

FIFA 23 was presented a few days ago leaving a first and extensive string of news. More news from EA Sports is expected in the coming weeks.

