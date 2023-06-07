Jaguar’s creative boss, Gerry McGovern, recently spoke some words of encouragement to his colleagues. Jaguar must be ‘a copy of nothing’ from now on and the brand must ‘not try to make a retrospective pastiche’. What is Jaguar’s first product in the whole new world of electric cars? A restomod of a Jaguar E-Type with a 3.8-liter six-in-line.

Jaguar is releasing fourteen of these E-Types under the ‘ZP collection’. Important detail: those fourteen cars are divided into seven pairs. So you can only buy the car if you buy the other one with it. In addition, you get one with a roof and one without a roof, while the original ZP racers all had no roof. Anyway, for 1.1 million euros for two cars together you can also expect something.

Inspired by winners

Apparently it takes 2,000 hours to build each car. That’s 83 days of nonstop work and you’re not there yet. The blue convertible celebrates Graham Hill’s win at Oulton Park in 1961. The silver one with the fixed roof is inspired by Roy Salvadori’s win at Crystal Palace that same year. The E-Type took these victories only a few months after its announcement.

Both cars get white spheres on the hood and doors and white lipstick. There are also chrome bumpers and wire wheels. Inside there is an old-fashioned wooden steering wheel, but there is also room for modern things such as a DAB radio, Bluetooth and a navigation system. The 3.8 six-cylinder that we just touched on produces 265 hp. That power goes through a new five-speed manual gearbox that is very likely easier to operate than the lever in the original E-Types.