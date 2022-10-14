In recent years, the medium known as gamesradar has drawn up an award for the best of the best in video games, these are named after Golden Joystick Awards. The same ones that will continue to be held this year, they announced the nominees a long time ago, but now, players can vote for their favorites.
Users have from today to send their vote and the maximum day for this will be November 7, because during the following days the votes will be counted to celebrate the ceremony on 22 of the same month. There are great candidates, like Elden RingHorizon Forbidden Westand many more titles that achieved excellence this 2022.
Here the list of nominees:
Best Audio:
– We Are OFK
– Xenoblade Chronicles 3
– Metal: Hellsinger
– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
– Grand Touring 7
– Olli Olli World
Best Narrative:
– IMMORTALITY
– Return to Monkey Island
– Horizon Forbidden West
– NORCO
– I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
–Wayward Strand
Best Community:
– Dreams
– Final Fantasy XIV
– GRID Legends
– No Man’s Sky
– Splatoon 3
– Warframe
Best Expansion:
– Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
– Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
– Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
– GTA Online: The Contract
– Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
– Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires
Better Hardware:
– Playdate
– Steam Deck
– Analogue Pocket
– Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
– Roccat Kone XP
– WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5
Best Indie:
– Cult of the Lamb
– Tunic
– Rollerdrome
– Dorfromantik
– Neon White
– Tear down
Best Multiplayer:
– Elden Ring
– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
– MultiVersus
– Splatoon 3
– Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
– LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Best Visual Design:
– Elden Ring
– Horizon Forbidden West
– Cult of the Lamb
– Ghostwire: Tokyo
– A Plague Tale: Requiem
– Lost in Play
Most anticipated game:
– The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
– Final Fantasy XVI
– Assassin’s Creed Mirage
– Dead Island 2
– Forspoken
–Street Fighter 6
– Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
– Honkai: StarRail
– Starfield
– Exoprimal
– Redfall
– Hogwarts Legacy
– The Day Before
– Mass Effects
– Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
– Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
– Hollow Knight: Silksong
– Kerbal Space Program 2
– Dead Space
Nintendo Game of the Year:
– Xenoblade Chronicles 3
– Pokemon Legends: Arceus
– Kirby and the Forgotten Land
– Live A Live
– Splatoon 3
–Nintendo Switch Sports
PC Game of the Year:
– Neon White
– Return to Monkey Island
– Hardspace: Shipbreaker
– Tear down
– Total War: Warhammer 3
– Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
PlayStation Game of the Year:
– Grand Touring 7
– Horizon Forbidden West
– Stray
– Elden Ring
– The Last Of Us Part I
– Sifu
Xbox Game of the Year:
– Halo Infinite
– Scorn
– Grounded
– Ace Dusk Falls
– Sniper Elite 5
– Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Game still playing:
– Genshin Impact
– The Sims 4
– Destiny 2
– Final Fantasy XIV
– Minecraft
– Fortnite
– Pokémon GO
– Apex Legends
– Lost Ark
– The Elder Scrolls Online
Study of the year:
– Roll7
– Terrible Toybox
–Half Mermaid
– FromSoftware Inc.
– Indoor / Night
– Tribute Games
Best Early Access:
– Disney Dreamlight Valley
– Slime Rancher 2
– Dune: Spice Wars
– Core Keeper
– Vampire Survivors
– Gloomwood
Best trailer:
– The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
– Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
– skate. Still Working On It Trailer
– Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
– Time Flies Announcement Trailer
– Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer
Remember that you can now vote for your favorite in this link.
