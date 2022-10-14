In recent years, the medium known as gamesradar has drawn up an award for the best of the best in video games, these are named after Golden Joystick Awards. The same ones that will continue to be held this year, they announced the nominees a long time ago, but now, players can vote for their favorites.

Users have from today to send their vote and the maximum day for this will be November 7, because during the following days the votes will be counted to celebrate the ceremony on 22 of the same month. There are great candidates, like Elden RingHorizon Forbidden Westand many more titles that achieved excellence this 2022.

Here the list of nominees:

Best Audio:

– We Are OFK

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3

– Metal: Hellsinger

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

– Grand Touring 7

– Olli Olli World

Best Narrative:

– IMMORTALITY

– Return to Monkey Island

– Horizon Forbidden West

– NORCO

– I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

–Wayward Strand

Best Community:

– Dreams

– Final Fantasy XIV

– GRID Legends

– No Man’s Sky

– Splatoon 3

– Warframe

Best Expansion:

– Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

– Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

– Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

– GTA Online: The Contract

– Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

– Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Better Hardware:

– Playdate

– Steam Deck

– Analogue Pocket

– Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

– Roccat Kone XP

– WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Best Indie:

– Cult of the Lamb

– Tunic

– Rollerdrome

– Dorfromantik

– Neon White

– Tear down

Best Multiplayer:

– Elden Ring

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

– MultiVersus

– Splatoon 3

– Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

– LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Visual Design:

– Elden Ring

– Horizon Forbidden West

– Cult of the Lamb

– Ghostwire: Tokyo

– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– Lost in Play

Most anticipated game:

– The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

– Final Fantasy XVI

– Assassin’s Creed Mirage

– Dead Island 2

– Forspoken

–Street Fighter 6

– Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

– Honkai: StarRail

– Starfield

– Exoprimal

– Redfall

– Hogwarts Legacy

– The Day Before

– Mass Effects

– Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

– Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

– Hollow Knight: Silksong

– Kerbal Space Program 2

– Dead Space

Nintendo Game of the Year:

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3

– Pokemon Legends: Arceus

– Kirby and the Forgotten Land

– Live A Live

– Splatoon 3

–Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year:

– Neon White

– Return to Monkey Island

– Hardspace: Shipbreaker

– Tear down

– Total War: Warhammer 3

– Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year:

– Grand Touring 7

– Horizon Forbidden West

– Stray

– Elden Ring

– The Last Of Us Part I

– Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year:

– Halo Infinite

– Scorn

– Grounded

– Ace Dusk Falls

– Sniper Elite 5

– Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Game still playing:

– Genshin Impact

– The Sims 4

– Destiny 2

– Final Fantasy XIV

– Minecraft

– Fortnite

– Pokémon GO

– Apex Legends

– Lost Ark

– The Elder Scrolls Online

Study of the year:

– Roll7

– Terrible Toybox

–Half Mermaid

– FromSoftware Inc.

– Indoor / Night

– Tribute Games

Best Early Access:

– Disney Dreamlight Valley

– Slime Rancher 2

– Dune: Spice Wars

– Core Keeper

– Vampire Survivors

– Gloomwood

Best trailer:

– The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

– Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

– skate. Still Working On It Trailer

– Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

– Time Flies Announcement Trailer

– Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Remember that you can now vote for your favorite in this link.

Via: gamesradar