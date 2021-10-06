In the middle of this year, an application of Calculator came to the eShop of the Switch, and quickly, it became one of the most popular within this digital store. Evidently, people only bought it to tease and join the conversation, not because they were actually going to use it (or well, I think). Now, a new contender has arrived in the “useless apps” category that lets you turn your hybrid console into a… watch.

Yes, there is already an application of Watch what does that do; give you the time. Get ready Metroid Dread, because AAA Clock will be arriving at eShop this Friday October 8th at a fairly competitive price of $ 2. If you are tired of using your Switch to play, because finally you can use it as a $ 7 thousand pesos watch.

They even released a trailer that you can see below:

Do not worry that AAA Clock It will also have “compatibility with OLED screens”, so you can get more out of it if you think about acquiring the OLED model of the Switch in the future. Do you plan to enter AAA Clock? Leave us your answer in the comments.

Editor’s note: Well, beyond actually being a useful application, it is clear that its developers are only looking to gain a little exposure with this type of thing. Surely the impact that the app had Calculator Months ago it inspired them to try to achieve the same level of popularity, and worst of all, there will surely be people who do buy it.

Via: Nintendo Life