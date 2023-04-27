













So from this moment it is possible to start downloading it. In the case of the Xbox Series X, it is necessary to download 77.31GB, and if we talk about the S model of this platform, then it is 40.37GB.

If we talk about PC, 93.4GB is necessary. redfall It will be released on May 2, 2023 so there is plenty of time, even for the slowest connections, to start downloading it and have it ready to play from day one.

We Recommend: Xbox presents great control designs inspired by Redfall.

The Xbox division has already confirmed that this title will be available from day one on Game Pass. Those who enjoy it in this way will receive the Vampire Slayer, which has a series of attractive extras.

Fountain: Bethesda Softworks.

This bundle adds items such as the Tier 2 Baleful Tide Shotgun weapon, the Polar Vortex skin for various weapons, and the Blood Spoiler Weapon Attachment to Redfall.

So playing this Arkane Austin title through this service has its benefits. Those who wish to purchase this adventure without resorting to the aforementioned platform should know that its price in the Xbox store is $1 thousand 699 Mexican pesos.

What does the Redfall Blood for Blood Edition include?

In addition to the regular edition of redfall another known as Blood for Blood is available. This includes the Heroic Pass that brings two future heroes and the Laser Beam skin that can be used for various weapons.

To the above, we must add the Tactical Knife weapon accessory as well as the Back to the Past outfit package. In the case of the latter, it must be said that it is a unique outfit for each hero in this game.

Fountain: Bethesda Softworks.

Regarding the price of the Blood for Blood edition, which is known in English as the Bite Back Edition, it is $2 thousand 404 Mexican pesos. It should be noted that in addition to what was mentioned before, it also brings the content of the Cazavampiros package.

So it’s a good way to get all the content available for this game, one of the biggest releases this spring on Xbox consoles.

