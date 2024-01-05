We are still waiting for a robot vacuum cleaner that also throws dirty socks in the laundry basket or a smart coffee machine that also takes a cup from the cupboard, but until then, this is also a funny development. Kia has entered into a partnership with Samsung to integrate 'SmartThings' into the newer models. This way you can operate all the smart things from the car.

SmartThings is the collective name for all smart things from Samsung. For example, you will soon be able to switch on the robot vacuum cleaner via the app in the car, but with a smart plug you can switch almost any device off or on. We strongly advise against switching on a deep fryer remotely with a smart plug. Unless you really want to know whether your smart smoke detectors are working.

Yes, I could already use SmartThings via Android Auto

There was already a SmartThings app for Android Auto, so you could control all your smart dryer and washing machine from the infotainment screen. Providers such as Home Assistant (with which you can make smart devices from almost all brands work together) also have an application for Android Auto. Nothing revolutionary so far.

What the new agreement between Kia and Samsung entails is that SmartThings can now also activate car functions. For example, you could set it so that when you make a cup of coffee in the morning, the car will preheat. In addition, EV drivers can monitor energy consumption at home and optimize charging times for their car.

“This partnership will enable Home-to-Car communications and integrated home energy management services optimized for future lifestyles. “By connecting the SmartThings platform to vehicles, we can significantly improve the customer experience both at home and in the car,” Samsung said.

A smart home doesn't actually need any controls

A lamp that you have to operate via your telephone is actually more cumbersome than a lamp with a wall switch. We all know that friend who doesn't allow you to touch the controls at home (tip: buy a smart switch instead of a smart lamp) and where it takes two minutes to turn on a lamp. And half the time it doesn't work.

A house only becomes really smart when you don't have to do anything; This way you can better set the robot vacuum cleaner to clean when no one is at home, to automatically dim the lighting when Netflix comes on and to turn on the heating when you are on your way home. If you set up your automations correctly, an application in the car is of course not necessary. That concludes our talk about smart things.