Few things go together better than summer movies and giant sharks, which is why we should be thankful that megalodons are back in theaters with The Meg 2: The Trench. The first trailer for this thrilling action movie starring Jason Statham was released on Monday and includes all kinds of ridiculous action, like a megalodon taking on his prehistoric cousin, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The film, which is a direct sequel to “The Meg” from 2018, brings back Jonas Taylor, played by Statham, a professional underwater rescuer and shark stabber, to once again face the terrors of the deep ocean. On this occasion, the megalodons hunt in groups, fight against giant squids and the entire beach is in danger. But Statham is even better prepared with all the megalodon-fighting knowledge he acquired in the first film.

Though viewers may remember “Megsomewhat mockingly, at this point it’s a bit underrated and a pretty funny giant monster movie, perfectly spearheaded by Statham’s inexhaustible charm. Which makes that “Meg 2Be So Special is a change in direction: Ben Wheatley replaces director Jon Turteltaub from the first film.

Wheatley is a particularly odd choice for a film like this, since in his career he has mostly made smaller independent action-horror films, such as “Kill List” and “sightseers“. Based on the trailer, it sounds like she has a vision for “Meg 2” and an exceptional understanding of how impressive a giant prehistoric shark can be. That, added to his signature style, will make “Meg 2” Something special, even more special than a regular movie about megalodons, of course.

All the dinosaur vs. dinosaur action from “Meg 2will hit theaters on August 4.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: I am not attracted to these types of movies, but the truth is that if you go to the cinema with the right attitude to see them, you can have a great time, I would have to see the first one before launching myself for this sequel.