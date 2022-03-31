Last week the first chapter of the series of Halo on Paramount+. Fans of the franchise originally created by Bungie surely they already had the opportunity to enjoy it, but there are still those who have not given it a chance. If you are not subscribed to this service streamingthen we have another method for you to enjoy this episode totally free and legal.

Happens that Paramount+ already uploaded this first chapter to Youtube, where you can enjoy it in its entirety and without having to pay anything. However, it seems that this will not be a recurring thing, since they only did it to promote the series, so do not expect to enjoy the remaining episodes on this site.

Currently, it is planned that the first season of the series of Halo count on a total of new episodes, with two of them available at this very moment. The other remaining ones will be launched periodically in Paramount+so you’ll have to wait until Thursday of each week to check out each new episode.

Publisher’s note: The series didn’t get off to a bad start, and it certainly has potential. The only thing I didn’t like was taking the case away from Master Chief, but I think the story is on the right track and the CGI isn’t as bad as maybe the trailers made it out to be. Hopefully the rest of the season doesn’t lose quality.

Via: Youtube