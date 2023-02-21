Things go horribly wrong during the 2020 Bahrain GP. Grosjean flies off the track and his car turns into a large fireball. Miraculously, the driver manages to escape. We’ve all seen the images, but now you can also take a closer look at the car. Romain Grosjean’s burned-down F1 car gets a place in the F1 Exhibition in Madrid.

The F1 exhibition opens on March 24. The images in the gallery above give you a first glimpse of the devastation. You can imagine how terrible it must have been for the driver. For example, look at that charred steering wheel. Earlier, photos went over the internet of what the driver’s helmet looks like after the crash.

Grosjean on his crash

Grosjean previously tells what was going through his head in the burning car: ‘I’m trying to go up a bit more on the right side, but it’s not working. I go a little to the left, but that doesn’t work either. So I sit back and think of Niki Lauda, [aan] his accident. I thought ‘this can’t end like this, this can’t be my last race, no way’, so I’ll try again.’ He tells that F1.com.

At first Grosjean doesn’t succeed and he thinks it’s over: ‘Then there’s the less pleasant moment when my body comes to rest. I’m at peace with myself and I’m dying. At that moment I think of my children and I say ‘no, they cannot lose their father today’.’ The driver tries to get loose again and that works. In the end, the French driver is in the burning car for 28 seconds.

The F1 Exhibition

Grosjean talks about his experiences in the video below. Visitors to the exhibit can listen to the full story in a special area aptly named the ‘Survival’ room. In that room you will see previously unseen footage of the crash. Watch Grosjean’s burnt-down F1 car and its crash below.

The tickets for the museum cost 19.99 euros each for adults. If you are with two adults and two children, you can choose the family package for 59.96 euros. Separate admission for children is 14.99 euros each.