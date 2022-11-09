The new tool, which allows holders of professional accounts on the application, to schedule their posts without the need to use the “Meta Creator Studio”, or the services of other third-party applications, which Instagram users used to resort to if they wanted to schedule.

Digital media expert and lecturer at the American University in Cairo, Fadi Ramzy, says, “The new feature is traditional, and is available on most social media platforms, including Facebook, which is also affiliated with Meta, and we consider the launch of Instagram for it late.”

Ramzy adds, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that “although this feature is of interest to the user, because it allows him to have greater control over the content management process, and provides him with the possibility of publishing on a regular and predetermined basis, “Instagram” deliberately postpones it, because it planned since He’s starting to be different from his competitors.”

Ramzy continues, “This strategy did not achieve the success that Instagram had targeted from the beginning, so years ago it began to change it by introducing updates to suit the tastes of users.”

Ramzy explains that “Instagram is in a state of constant development, under the pressure of fierce competition with “Tik Tok” to attract users, and then attract more advertisers, and thus achieve more profits.”

The user can take advantage of the new feature, by creating a new post, then go to “Advanced Settings” in the application, and switch to “Schedule this post”, then specify the target time and date, then return to the post and choose “Schedule”.

The user can see the scheduled posts in the “Scheduled Content” section of Instagram, and has the ability to reschedule the content if necessary.

Ramzy believes that "this feature will not make a significant difference in the competitive race of "Instagram" with the rest of the other platforms." It does not have any innovation, attraction or surprise to them.

Instagram didn’t say when, or whether, standard accounts would have access to the in-app scheduling tool, but it’s worth noting that anyone can switch to a professional account by going to their account settings.

On this, Ramzy draws attention to the fact that the gradual launch of new features is one of the characteristics of the Meta company, which used to release features gradually, expecting that all users will be given the scheduling feature soon.