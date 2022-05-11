Road trip through America with two people? Then you rent a Ford Mustang or a Chevrolet Camaro. Not the most original choice, but clichés are there for a reason. The only exception is if you take out KITT or the DeLorean BTTF you can rent on Turo or a similar website. Now you can even rent a Shelby Mustang with over 900+ horsepower in America from Hertz.

Since the sixties you can go to Hertz for fast Mustangs. At that time they still called it ‘Rent-A-Racer’, but in 2022 that would result in a lot of angry letters from the local Karens (the OG-Gerdas). A Hertz Shelby Mustang is always recognizable by gold stripes along the length and the addition of an ‘H’ after the name. In this case the Shelby GT500-H.

How many fast Mustangs are there?

In total, Shelby delivers 25 units with 900+ horsepower to Hertz. Six of them are white and the rest are black. In addition to the über version, Hertz also offers a more normal Shelby Mustang GT-H. This is available as a Fastback and as a Convertible and offers about 450 hp. A Borla exhaust makes for more noise and it is equipped with Shelby’s bumper stuff.

Where do you rent the Ford Mustang in America?

You can rent the Mustang GT-H (with approximately 450 hp) for your America road trip in Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Phoenix. Prefer a convertible? Then you can go to Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. They’re there at the airports.

The bloody fast GT500-H with more than 900 hp is listed at ‘selected airports’. Presumably, these fast versions sometimes change location. Keep an eye on the landlord’s website. For now, the car is still on at Hertz ‘coming soon’†

How much does it cost to rent a Mustang in America?

Hertz does not communicate pricing for the 900+ horsepower Shelby Mustang rental. A quick glance shows that a normal Mustang Convertible costs about $150 a day in Las Vegas. So in any case, assume (considerably) more than 150 euros per day. You should also ask yourself whether you want to do the entire road trip with such a car – you can of course also take it for a day in between.