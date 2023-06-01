A few months ago it was officially announced Nintendo live, a kind of activation of the Japanese company in which the guests will be able to have a while of fun interacting with the different video games related to the brand. And now that it already has confirmed dates, a call has been opened to be able to access said celebration.

users of USA they have a hostel next June 22nd to make the registration, this for shortly after receiving an email in which Nintendo confirms that they will be able to access the event completely free of charge. This will be on a random basis, so people cannot plan to attend Seattle until the invitation is granted.

It is worth mentioning that the activities for this event have already been confirmed, among them are playing different titles of nintendoswitchincluding the classics and the most modern ones such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For its part, there will be musical presentations by Mario and Zeldasame with live musicians to the delight of the fans.

All this is seasoned with different video game tournaments, either in Super Smash Bros Ultimate or Splatoon 3. This for each day of the event, which covers the September 1 to 4. Of course, the photos with the statues of the favorite characters cannot be missing, and there will also be merchandise for sale that cannot be found elsewhere.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It would be great to be able to attend this event, but it’s a pity that it is thousands of kilometers from Latam. If it were present in Mexico it would be a success, but Nintendo just doesn’t care.