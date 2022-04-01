If you are one of the players who are waiting for The House of the Dead: Remake for SwitchWe have good news for you. This week ForeverEntertainment announced that presales of the game through the shop are already active.

Its release in digital format will be on April 7 in Latin America. Its price in this digital store in its version for Mexico is $499 pesos, but for its next release it is reduced to $449.10.

This title is a development of MegaPixel Studio and seeks to recreate the original arcade experience created by sega Many years ago. As in its first incarnation the player takes the role of thomas roganaka the Agent G.

Your duty is to kill him. Dr Roy Curien, thwart his plans, and in the process, save his lab staff. This fun game can be played both solo and cooperatively locally.

In the case of playing in multiplayer mode, it supports two participants. It will be like in The House of the Dead: Remake They will face hordes of undead.

But it is not the only thing that they must be careful of, since there are also other creatures much more terrible than the undead. This title has modernized graphics and gameplay so current players will enjoy it without any problem. It also has several endings.

The House of the Dead: Remake has several new features

MegaPixel Studio still added a Photomode (Photo Mode) to this game, an achievement system and a large number of unlockable weapons. Another extra is a new mode where you have to fight against hours and hordes of monsters.

To give players an idea of ​​who they are up against, an encyclopedia has been added. There you can see all the enemies and bosses that the protagonist has fought, with some extra details.

Among the information included are their weaknesses, so it’s not a bad thing to refer to this material from time to time if you forget how to beat some opponents.

The House of the Dead: Remake it will not only be available digitally. There is a launch edition for America, although it is not known if it will be available on the date mentioned above. Likewise, in Europe it can also be obtained and will even have collector’s editions.

