The saying goes that there is no date that is not met or debt that is not paid and finally it is available Xbox Game Pass in Amazon Fire TV.

It is worth noting that not long ago we told you that Microsoft reached an agreement to get the app Xbox Game Pass on the devices of Amazon Fire TV.

This is the first time that the aforementioned application will now be available on a device other than Samsung TVs, which by the way we can say is an excellent method of adoption to the subscription service of Microsoft.

Now, what you should not lose sight of is that this subscription service is not available on all Fire Stick devices, only on some and, curiously, they are the ones that come in 4K.

Source: Xbox

Apart from that, if you have one that is not one of those that came out in 2023, then the truth is that you will be left wanting to enjoy this service.

It’s worth noting that it’s a very convenient experience, as you just have to have this device connected to your TV, sync an Xbox controller and that’s it. You obviously need to be subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate.

We also recommend: The crisis in video games continues: Xbox will have more layoffs

Xbox Games Pass still owes us the promise of being able to play our library

Xbox Game Pass allows you to play a good selection of video games that are within that service. It is no longer just on consoles, but also on televisions and now on Fire Stick TV.

The thing is, Microsoft promised in 2022 that it would now seek to give us the opportunity to not only play the selection of titles on the service, but also to enjoy its library of games, the thing is that this was either not achieved or is simply impossible due to licensing issues.

We’ll see what happens with this Xbox Game Pass service now that it’s available on more devices and that’s precisely what it’s looking for, to reach more people without the need to sell more consoles. Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.