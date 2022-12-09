The Game Awards 2022 not only rewards video game and dazzles with very promising trailers for deliveries for 2023, if not, on this occasion he also announced Forspoken which, even has a free demo of the game for PS5, which you can play from this moment on.

The beta will allow players to experience each of the improvements implemented to the title. You have to remember that Forspoken will be out on January 24, 2023.

It’s small advance of Forspoken lets us see the structures in high definition and the attention to detail in each one. Even in narrative matters, such as to appreciate the “corruption” that surrounds the characters, the advance allows us to perceive the force with which the installment that is promoted as a first-class video game comes.

The game will feature a wide range of enemies which in turn will allow you to use different fighting skills —attacks and magic—, which will open the doors for high-level combat.

Forspoken is a PS5 exclusive.

On December 9, 2022, a gameplay will be released on its official site.

Source: Square Enix

What is Forspoken?

It’s an action role-playing game.developed by Luminous Productions, in collaboration with Square Enix.

In this we will play Frey, a 21-year-old girl who managed to survive despite living a very hard childhood. However, one day, her life will change completely when she is teleported to the world of Athia, which promises to be a vast magical universe—open world.

Upon entering, you will obtain unique abilities that will make you very agile – we will have parkour movements.

We will be facing an action and fantasy adventure that will slowly be overshadowed by a chilling danger.

