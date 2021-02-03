In recent weeks a canceled project of Goldeneye 007 from XBLA for Xbox 360 has been discovered that turned out to be a remaster of that game that was released on Nintendo 64. Although the game did not see the light and has now transpired by the existence of an IO Interactive project linked to the mythical British agent, the discovery has not fallen on deaf ears by making it viable to play. In fact, we have found that you can Play the canceled XBLA Goldeneye 007 game with an emulator.

Thanks to the Xbox 360 emulator for PC, Xenia, some users have managed to launch the game and play it, thus offering an extensive gameplay of what could have been this remaster of Goldeneye 007 for Xbox 360.

The beauty of this gameplay is to see that the game runs like a charm, offering the opportunity to enjoy a game somewhat more modern than that classic Rare on Nintendo 64. As reported from DSO Gaming, where they have made this finding public, the emulator even allows play it at native 4K resolutions. The truth is that the result should not be optimal, as it was not developed to cover that resolution. But being playable with good 4K performance is a good sign of the Xena PC emulator working.

If you are interested, the first thing would be to install this emulator for pc, and with that, have access to the option to play, not only this game, but many others. Of course, it is not a matter of inserting the disc of the games you have, nor can you link your account to be able to play digital ones. There are to get the ROMS, or the images of the games, to be able to enjoy this emulator. Also, there are some configuration considerations to take into account depending on which game is running. Today, this emulator is in development, so it is likely that they will make this configuration environment more user-friendly.

Given the it is not allowed to spread information about pirated content, We cannot expose the links to the roms of these games and the links in the comments will be removed. Now it’s good to know that you can play the canceled XBLA game Goldeneye 007 with an emulator, as well as any other game that is compatible with Xenia. And if you like the idea, it is not only to be able to play this game, there are many others that you can enjoy thanks to this method.

Now, we will have to wait for new clues about the James Bond project of 007, which also aims to be the beginning of a new saga of the creators of Hitman.