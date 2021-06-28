This is one of the surprises in recent months, with more than a million games sold on PC and consoles.

If you had Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin on your wish list but you were thrown back by not being able to play the video game with texts in Spanish, we have good news, the adventure of Edelweiss released a new update a few days ago with several improvements, including support for a couple of new languages ​​in its interface and subtitles.

Specifically, your responsible team has located the production at Latin American Spanish with a patch already activated on PC and Nintendo Switch. And PS4? At the moment the video game still does not have its texts translated on the Sony console, but from XSEED Games they made no distinction in their announcement message, so it should only be a matter of days to enjoy Sakuna’s trip in Spanish.

It is not the only novelty of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. Edelweiss has taken the opportunity to correct different errors, make a series of adjustments and improvements in the video game and introduce several small and nice contents. For example, dogs will now greet players when they get home, and additionally cats and dogs can be transported at the same time. Both actions can be seen in these videos.

To end, patch notes published on Steam also warns of the arrival of new lines of dialogue, the possibility of processing more one food at the same time, a slightly renewed interface to indicate when the game is paused, etc.

Sakuna, a bestseller

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is a video game of action with crafting items and objects and agricultural simulation which leads players to take on the role of Sakuna, a pampered harvest goddess exiled on a dangerous island with a group of humans driven from her home. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin reported a few weeks ago more than a million copies sold since its launch, a success considering that Edelweiss barely expected to sell 30,000 games.

