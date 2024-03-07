













Nintendo released a free demo of its next game, Princess Peach: Showtime. With this, players will be able to enjoy the first moments of this new adventure of the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The only thing that those interested in the demo must do Princess Peach: Showtime is to search for the title in the eShop. Once there you will see the option to download your free trial and with that you will be able to see what happens with what this curious spin-off offers.

With this demo, we can try a couple of the transformations that the princess will have. One of them is the swordswoman, with whom we will deliver sword blows left and right. The other is the chef with which we will make different delicacies. Of course, they are just a couple of all those that will be in the final game.

Princess Peach: Showtime arrives exclusively to Nintendo Switch on March 22. So players have two weeks to try it with the demo and find out if they like it and buy it. It should be noted that the progress you make in this test will not carry over to the final game. Will they give it a chance?

What is Princess Peach: Showtime about?

In Princess Peach: Showtime The protagonist attends a new show with her Toads in a beautiful theater. Unfortunately, his visit coincides with an attack by an evil group. Therefore, the monarch must jump into action and confront these villains.

Source: Nintendo.

Thanks to the help of a magic ribbon, the princess can acquire different skills depending on the play. That is why we will see her as a skater, swordswoman, investigator, thief and even superhero. The trailers show that there will be quite a variety in its gameplay. Could it become another Nintendo classic?

