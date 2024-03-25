When we talk about PlayStation 1 classics, there is a name that many remember fondly, and it is pepsiman. Although this installment was exclusive to Japan at the time, the title reached the hands of many players through piracy. Over the years, this installment has gained a level of popularity that has allowed it to become a classic of this generation. Now, The fans have taken on the task of preserving this title.

As it is a licensed game, pepsiman has not left the PlayStation 1. The only way to pay for this title today is to buy an original copy from Japan, and use it on your original console. Fortunately, This process is easier at this time, since this delivery is now available in Archive.org.

For those who don't recognize this site, Archive.org is, as the name implies, a digital archive where we can find multiple titles completely free of charge, this with the objective of its preservation. Like other similar experiences, an emulator is necessary to enjoy this installment on your PC or a device capable of running this experience.

Let us remember that pepsiman came to the PlayStation 1 in 1999. This title was developed and distributed by KID, a Japanese studio. Here, players have to go through a series of levels where they have to run, jump and avoid endless obstacles, all while collecting cans of refreshing and delicious Pepsi. The title gained notoriety for its difficulty, and for being a huge commercial.

It would be interesting to see a remastering, although this is probably complete legal hell. On related topics, Yuzu creator blames fans for the closure of the emulator. Likewise, Nintendo closes another Switch emulator.

Editor's Note:

I have good memories of pepsiman. Like many kids with a PlayStation 1, this was one of the pirate games in my collection, and while I never finished it at the time, I would love to pick it up right now, at least just for nostalgia's sake.

Via: Archive.org