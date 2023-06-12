Capcom has made a selection of its retro games playable in-browser to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary.

The games can be found by visiting Capcom Town, a website set up specifically for the anniversary and which was first teased back in March.

The site acts as a hub for all the different franchises Capcom owns, and you can hover over all the pins to find links to websites for each. There’s also plenty of Capcom’s most famous characters dotted around-I’m particularly enjoying watching Jill Valentine strolling around in horror as she’s followed by Nemesis and his huge rocket launcher from him.

Watch Aoife talk about her time with Capcom’s latest release, Street Fighter 6.

If you want to play the retro games, click on the big red arcade machine at the top of the siteor you can plug the following URL into your browser: captown.capcom.com/en/retro_games.

From there, you can choose from the original Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X, Street Fighter 2, or Final Fight. The games can be played on desktop or mobile, although mobile performance will likely depend on what device you’re attempting to play on. My Nokia 5.3 doesn’t do very well, but it is a VERY budget phone.

The games are all available to play in either Japanese or English. It’s a nice way to play some classics for free and with relative ease. Yay for video game preservation!

There’s also a museum you can visit, which contains artwork and game design documents from a range of Capcom’s titles including Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil.

Head to Capcom Town to explore their anniversary celebrations.