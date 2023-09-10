I’ve been praying for a proper Far Cry VR game for ages, whether it be a new one or a port of the older games and now, all of a sudden, we’re getting loads of Far Cry VR mods thanks to the continued work of the flat to VR modding community!

A couple of months ago I showcased Cabalistic’s excellent VR mod for the original Far Cry from 2004 and this has since been updated even further to add full motion controls. And now, thanks once again to Luke Ross whose work I’ve featured on VR Corner many times, I’ve been able to take a trip to the beautiful islands of Yara to check out his REAL VR mod for Far Cry 6 in all of its glory!

As you’ll see in this week’s episode of VR Corner, stealthy play is the best way to get truly immersed in Far Cry 6 VR.

In the video above, you can watch me play through a couple of open world missions on the tutorial island of Sanctuary Island using one of the first iterations of Luke’s REAL VR mod for the game. For me, inside the headset, the experience was breathtaking. As a Far Cry fan and someone who loved the look of Yara (despite the uninspired gameplay that it contained), getting to feel like I was actually visiting the places that I’d previously only seen on a flat screen was a real thrill but, as you’ll see in the video, Luke’s mod isn’t without its issues.

There are some odd visual hitches here and there, and there’s definitely something weird going on with the muzzle flashes on my rifle. The gameplay in my headset was also a lot smoother than it looks in the video capture too, but this seems to be something that always happens when capturing Luke’s mods due to the Alternate Eye Rendering 2.0 technique that he uses to make the magic happen.

According to Luke on his Patreon post though, “It is the first time I try my hand at modding the Dunia Engine, and getting the mod in playable shape took me way more time and effort than I had expected. I’m releasing it now because It Works For Me (TM)…However, despite the somewhat rough state of the mod, the feedback I’ve been getting from people who tested it (and my own gameplay impressions) tell me that this is a game which really deserves to be experienced in VR.“



The magnificent views in Far Cry 6 really come alive in VR thanks to the depth of the image.

So it’s early days for the mod then but even so, the results can still be completely jawdropping at times, especially when it comes to the views. Big shout out to driving the cars around Yara too, it really is the ultimate sightseeing excursion! Oh, and also the VR ziplines which are super fun to slide down!

Just like Luke’s other REAL VR mods, Far Cry 6 VR has no motion controls, and instead relies on using a controller with gaze-based aiming. This will always be a disappointment to those who prefer fully-fledged motion controls in their VR games. However, there’s nowhere else in the world where you can play Far Cry 6 in VR from start to finish right now and even without motion controls, there’s still a magic to the experience which means I’d totally recommend a trip to Yara as your next VR holiday destination!

If you’d like to check out Luke Ross’ REAL VR mod for Far Cry 6 for yourself you can get access to it by signing up to his Patreon.