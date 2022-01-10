The original DOOM Not only is it one of the classic FPS that all fans of this genre should try at least once, but it is also the scapegoat for everything that has an electric current. We are no longer talking about just consoles or PCs, but about refrigerators, calculators and, as a recent experiment has made clear, even with a rotary dial phone it is possible to enjoy this title.

Recently, the user known as yoshinokentarou, posted a video showing us that it is possible to play DOOM with a rotary dial phone as a control. That’s right, even something so outdated can be used by users to push the idea that DOOM can be played on everything.

ダ イ ヤ ル 式 電話 で DOOM を 操作 す る 猛 者 が 遂 に 登場

た ぶ ん 過去 イ チ 操作性 が 悪 い 1 – ctrl 、 2 – 左 、 3 – 右 4 – 上 、 5 – 下 、 6 – ス ペ ー ス pic.twitter.com/oAsaqudefy – Yoshino @ 連邦 (@yoshinokentarou) January 10, 2022

While the “can it run DOOM?” does not apply 100%, since you are not playing this title directly on the phone from the last century, this offers a new way to experience the id Software classic. Now we just have to wait and see what will be the next unusual object that we can use to kill demons.

It is always interesting to see these kinds of experiments. While I doubt anyone has the patience to finish DOOM With such an out-of-the-ordinary control, this shows the longevity of this title.

Via: yoshinokentarou