Diablo IV It is one of the best games of this year, and if you have not had the opportunity to enjoy Blizzard’s new work, you are in luck, since for a limited time you can experience this title completely free on PC. The best of all is that if you have already purchased this delivery, you can also enjoy some benefits.

As part of the Black Friday offers, you can play Diablo IV completely free on PC through Steam for a week. You have from today, November 21, and until next November 28 to enjoy everything that this title has for us.

Best of all, if you have this title in your collection, during this period you will be able to enjoy a 35% increase in experience and gold. Unfortunately, These two offers are only available to those with a PC and Steamso those who bought Diablo IV through Battle.net or the Microsoft Store, they will not be able to use this.

Fortunately, there is a way to remedy this. Thanks to Diablo IV It has cross-play and cross-save, you can download this game on PC through Steam, and use your normal account to enjoy benefits that you cannot access normally. So, once the free period comes to an end, you can return to your platform of choice with the experience and additional gold intact.

We remind you that Diablo IV It hit the market last June, and quickly became a success. This release came after a difficult period for Blizzard. Not only was the study surrounded by a series of controversies related to inappropriate behavior in the workplace, but They also had problems with Overwatch 2, which disappointed more than one by not delivering the PvE single-player campaign that had been so promised.

Fortunately, Diablo IV It did not have any sufficiently noticeable problems during its development and launch. Instead, this title arrived on consoles and PC in a spectacular way, to the extent that it is considered one of the best games of the year, and has earned a nomination in multiple categories in the next edition of The Game Awards.

Hopefully this free trial will give a larger audience the opportunity to experience this title., and not only stay a week, but buy the game and enjoy it until the last possible second. On related topics, Belinda dresses up as a character from Diablo IV. Likewise, you can now see the first trailer for the great expansion for this game.

Editor’s Note:

Diablo IV It is an extremely entertaining game that gives endless hours of fun to all those who give it a chance. If you haven’t had the chance to experience this title yet, there’s no better time to do so. Best of all, thanks to the cross-save you can resume your adventure on any other platform, if the PC is not entirely to your liking.

