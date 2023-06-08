Manzana has announced a new tool to translate coded games for windows to macOS. sounds pretty similar to ProtonValve’s compatibility layer for the Steam Deckor more generally to Wine for Linux, and has already been used to run Diablo IV and cyberpunk 2077 in the internal silicon of Manzana.

It is true that cyberpunk it ran at 14fps, which isn’t particularly playable. But devil 4 It worked great, and it’s good progress.

A way to port games to macOS without having to do it directly could be a breakthrough for the gaming scene in macOS, or what exists of it. Outside of mobile games and apple arcadegames have not been a major focus for Manzana. In fact, the recent change of Manzana Specialized ARM hardware of their own design in their machines has made gaming on their systems even more difficult, as few developers have bothered to port their games to the proprietary kit of ARM. Manzana.

The key to the new horizons of games of Manzana is his Game Porting Toolkit. This incorporates a compatibility layer similar to Proton of Valve either Winebut where these translate APIs from windows to the Linux-friendly ones, the tool Manzana you must also translate code intended for x86-based machines onto your own internal silicon from Manzana.

“Port your game from windows to Mac it’s now faster than ever,” says Apple’s Aiswariya Sreenivassan in a clip from the WWDC (via The Verge). “This year, the new Game Porting Toolkit provides an emulation environment to run your game windows existing and unmodified, and you can use it to quickly understand the use of graphical features and the performance potential of your game when running on a Mac“.

The tool is intended to be used by developers to eliminate parts of the porting process and speed up the release of games on macOS. in the clip, Manzana talk about developers porting a DirectX 12 version of The Medium to see how it runs. However, Manzana made the tool available for anyone to download, so naturally, people are already using it in their own Mac and in the games they want.

Reddit user issa6 has already managed to run cyberpunk 2077 in a MacBook with chip M1 using the tool and a plastic wrapper Wine called Whiskey. Frame rates aren’t impressive, barely hitting 14fps, though a more graphically powerful chip would likely perform much better.

In fact, the user just_reload_it has found considerable performance in Diablo IV in a M2Max. You’re getting around 80fps, which isn’t surprising given the powerful GPU found in that expensive Apple Silicon in particular.

The r/macgaming subreddit is full of people who are running games based on windows in their Mac. The LayerKey user even outlines a step-by-step guide for running a game with the tool.

While Manzana has had a hard time pushing games in Macthis tool seems to have empowered the owners of Mac for them to do it themselves. That’s what we like to see.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: Ahahahahaha, at 14 fps… hahahaha… I can’t… sorry guys, I’m going to lose my “professionalism” AHAHAHAHA.