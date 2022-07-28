He’s had quite a few adventures, good old Land Rover Defender. As a tribute to all the expeditions the model has ever carried out (and because it turned out to be a lot of money earlier), Land Rover Classic is now building 25 copies of this Defender Works V8 Trophy II. Especially for those who still dream of camel trophies every day.

The Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is as capable as its name long. In the camouflage colors you can find several LaRo silhouettes, plus the 23 locations where mud outings like the Camel Trophy, the G4 Challenge and The First Overland took place in the past. It has an onboard winch, a 1.27 meter wide LED light bar and an external roll cage. Not that he will often dredge through ditches or scrape along rocks, because as mentioned, LaRo builds this special Defender in a limited edition.

Your new Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is already six to ten years old

Land Rover no longer produces new old Defenders, but takes existing cars from the 2012 to 2016 model years. These are stripped and rebuilt by hand as Works V8 Trophy IIs. You can choose from a short 90, a long 110 or a 110 Double Cab Pick-Up. The brand only builds five of the latter, ten each of the other two.

As the name implies, the Works V8 Trophy II is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine with 405 hp and 515 Nm. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission helps the large 4×4 from 0 to 100 in relative emergency speed. The suspension and brakes have been strengthened and Recaro seats are installed in the interior. There are also more upgrades, such as a modern Land Rover Classic infotainment system and leather on just about all surfaces.

A watch and a three-day expedition

If you buy a Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, you will receive a unique matching clock from Elliot Brown Watches. In addition, you can participate in the second exclusive, three-day Land Rover Trophy. “Not only will our customers receive a special collectible, they will also have the unique opportunity to put their skills to the ultimate test during this special Land Rover Trophy event,” said JLR SVO managing director Michael van der Sande. The price of the Trophy II has not been announced, but undoubtedly approaches the thick two euros that the previous Works special had to cost.