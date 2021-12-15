Your own charging station in the driveway and one in front of your work, that is very normal these days. The time has come for hydrogen cars. There are early ideas for converting the existing gas network into a hydrogen network, since we all have to use gas anyway. Even if that happens, it will still take a long time. Toyota now has a solution for those who do not live near one of the fourteen hydrogen stations in the Netherlands, but still want to drive on hydrogen. The brand will place hydrogen filling points at companies.

This costs a hydrogen filling point

As an entrepreneur you can have a filling point placed by Toyota on your own property. But such a hydrogen tap is not cheap. Toyota asks 4,935 euros (excluding VAT) per month for the gas station. So not an option for the private individual for the time being. As you can see in the photos, the station is also just a bit too big to put down on the driveway. The contract for the item runs for 24 to 72 months. Buying a hydrogen filling point (ie without a monthly fee) is also possible, for an as yet unknown price. Leasing a Toyota Mirai on hydrogen also costs 689 euros per month (excluding VAT).

Make your own hydrogen

It is even possible to have an electroliser, buffering and solar panels installed at your own hydrogen filling point. This allows you to generate your own hydrogen locally. Otherwise, Toyota will supply hydrogen gas bottles per crate. Incidentally, the own tap does remove one of the advantages of hydrogen: refueling is not as fast as at public stations. ‘The time it takes to fill up is approximately equal to the time it takes to charge a battery pack from a battery-electric car with a fast charger. In just ten minutes, 100 kilometers of range can be refueled,” says Toyota.