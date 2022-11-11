The myth has it that the name suicide doors has a gruesome origin. The build quality of cars used to leave a lot to be desired and the doors sometimes just wanted to open. Because there were no seat belts then, people fell out of their cars. Or the door slammed into an innocent pedestrian. Let’s hope Mansory’s suicide doors are a little better thought out.

At tuner Mansory you can now have suicide doors put on your G-class. Assembling the doors may sound simple, but it isn’t. For example, the door handles must be moved to the other side of the door, the hinges must be moved to the other side and the closing mechanism must also be moved. And it also has to be sturdy enough.

The suicide doors of the Mansory Mercedes G-class

According to Mansory, the suicide doors make it easier for passengers to get in and out. Only after a heavy ride do use the side exhaust when getting out, otherwise it smells like human bacon. They should put up a warning sign for that.

Mansory calls the Mercedes-AMG G 63 you see here the P820. The tuner ensures that the power of the 4.0-liter V8 increases from 585 hp to 900 hp and the torque from 850 Nm to 1,200 Nm. Mansory does not share what you pay extra for the special doors. It won’t be cheap.