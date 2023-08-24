Is it a Fiat X1/9? Is it a Triumph TR7? No, it is a Porsche that is – completely unjustly – appreciated even less than the Porsche 944. Fortunately, there are more and more enthusiasts who can appreciate the value of the small Porsche. So is the company Fifteen Eleven Design. They take the unsuccessful Porsche 914 and give it some updates and a lot more power.

Incidentally, you can discuss whether it is a Porsche 914 with Cayman parts or a Cayman with a 914 carriage. We both approve, because the company takes the entire bottom of the 987-generation Cayman for this project. This Porsche 914 is now a car with a mid-engine. The 3.8-liter engine has been completely overhauled and now produces about 400 hp.

The car is carbon fiber

Shifting is via a manual gearbox and the coilovers are three-way adjustable. There are Brembo brakes and 18-inch Fuchs rims. The Porsche 914 body is made of carbon fiber and has been made slightly wider. The bumpers are slightly different to improve cooling and there is a ducktail spoiler on the back. LEDs are used for the headlights.

Inside, the whole still looks very classic, but one important intervention has been made: there is now more legroom. You can order it with the steering wheel on the left or with the steering wheel on the right and the seats come from Recaro. The car costs 350,000 pounds in England, which is about 320,000 euros. Don’t forget that the taxman will lend his hand.

‘Fifteen Eleven Design’s Porsche 914 has taken longer than we expected, but it’s no exaggeration to say that we aimed for and delivered perfection in every area of ​​the build; Of course that takes time,’ said Ben Mellors, the boss of Fifteen Eleven. In our opinion, it was worth the wait.