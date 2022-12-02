Currently there are two trailers available related to the official movie of Super Mario Bros. and there is something that both have in common, their musical background that takes a turn towards the epic. However, as always there are voices and sound effects of the characters that cannot be heard very well, but luckily this problem has been solved.

As you have heard, the composition is a kind of arrangement for the first level of the game of NES, only with more orchestral touches to give us the pattern of entering an adventure of great proportions. And this can already be heard through Youtubecomes from the channel Black hydraand clearly it is the piece in all its splendor.

Listen here:

Black Hydra, is a composition team that specializes in film advertising music, film and television music. He creates music for trailers, as well as custom pieces for TV promos, commercials, and video game ad campaigns. He has worked on projects like Black Adam, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and more.

Remember that the ost of the film is being created by Illumination itself under supervision of koji kondo.

The film opens on March 30, 2023.

Editor’s note: Hopefully the other pieces of the tape have subtle touches from the games in the franchise. Well, at the end of the day, the sounds are something that are totally in sync with Mario.