It’s already Thursday, and that means the Epic Games Store has been updated with a couple of free games that you can download completely free of charge. On this occasion, the virtual store joins the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Sonic the hedgehog, Y gives us the opportunity to get one of the best adventures of this character in a long time.

That’s how it is, from now on, and until next July 1, you will have the opportunity to to download Sonic mania completely on your PC. This title was in charge of Christian Whitehead, a fan who started out making Sonic mods, and was eventually hired by SEGA to create what many consider the best installment in the entire 2D series.

On the other hand, this week you can obtain Horizon: Chase Turbo, a tribute to classics like Out run. Regarding the future, as of July 1 you will be able to get The Spectrum Retreat, a fusion of walking simulator and puzzles.

Via: Epic Games Store