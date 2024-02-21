To celebrate the upcoming anniversary of Pokemon, TIME magazine has revealed that they published a special edition focused entirely on the Game Freak game, this in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the arrival of this series to the West. The best of all, is that this product can be found on Amazon, which ships to Mexico.

While it is true that Pokémon Red & Green had a release in 1996 in Japan, it was not until October 19, 1999 that Pokémon Red & Blue arrived in the West. Thus, TIME magazine plans to commemorate the 25th anniversary of this event with a special magazine, which will have four special covers. Here we can find Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, each representing the starters of the first generation.

Now, if you want to add this magazine to your collection, you will be happy to hear that the TIME magazine for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon can be obtained on Amazon Mexico for a price of only $377.92 pesos. This product will go on sale next February 9, 2024, and you can order it directly from here. However, there are a couple of important points to consider.

To start, we don't know which cover Amazon will ship. Considering that in the image we can see Pikachu, it is very likely that the magazine that arrives in Mexico will star Ash Ketchum's initial. Along with this, considering that the product is from Amazon United States, An additional payment will be necessary, although those who have Amazon Prime will not have to worry about this. In related topics, new Pokémon Presents are confirmed for February. Likewise, classic Pokémon games would have their own remake.

Editor's Note:

This is quite an interesting collector's item. Although we always talk about the importance of Pokémon worldwide, we must not forget the impact that this series had in the United States, especially when we talk about anime.

Via: amazon