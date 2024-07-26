According to the criteria of

Due to several visitors angry about the high prices, Disney launched a discount promotion starting US$89 per dayfor those who buy three-day tickets. As detailed, they are limited to Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Animal Kingdomsince to access Magic Kingdomthe most famous park, will have to pay full price.

They then clarified that You cannot enter the same park twice.that is, obligatorily You must go one day to each one. In addition, they exclude Activities and events priced separately or that are not available to the general public.

On the other hand, the fall of Prices at hotels and resorts in all complexesas discounts were also introduced at Disney’s All-Star Movies either Music and Sports Resortsfor a little more than US$130 the night.

The company has discounts on its tickets. Photo:Mundo de Walt Disney Share

Top Tips for Visiting Disney



Traveling to Disney parks for the first time is a dream come true of many parents and childrenhowever, it is necessaryor follow some advice before embarking on the adventure. The fundamental key for the experts is to plan well the duration and date of the trip, Although this offer is for three days, it is recommended to stay a minimum of 5 days.

It is also important to be clear the budget availablesince it is estimated that a family of 4 people for 5 days, will need US$4,500something like that about US$1,125 per personJanuary (after the first week), February, March, April, May, June and September are the months with the best prices.