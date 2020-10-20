WhatsApp users can soon get voice and video calling features on the web version. According to a new report, WhatsApp is working on bringing voice and video calling to its web version. Please tell that this feature was seen after a new update in WhatsApp web version 2.2043.7. This feature is currently in beta phase, which has revealed that the company is testing it before public release. WhatsApp voice and video call are already available in Android and iOS apps. It seems that soon this feature will also be available in the desktop version.According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Twitter account tracking the WhatsApp feature, support for voice and video calls is integrated into the desktop version 2.2043.7 of WhatsApp with the latest update. Currently this feature is in beta phase. WABetaInfo has tested this and shared some screenshots as well.

A screenshot shows that a pop-up window opens when a call is received while using WhatsApp Web on the desktop. There is an option to receive and reject the call on this window. There is also an Ignore option at the bottom. There are options such as video, mute, decline in a small pop-up window for making calls.

This report also states that along with the update, the update has also come for group voice and video calls. However, this feature was not available for testing and will soon be added to the web version.

Please tell that support for Messenger is already available on WhatsApp web version. Experience will be better with the introduction of video and voice call options.

Explain that till now, Facebook’s proprietary instant messaging app WhatsApp has not shared any information about this feature. However, it is expected that after the latest update in the beta app, the official stable release will also come in the coming days.