The main attraction of the Hitman series is, and always have been, the different options when it comes to assassinating our targets. From deaths by “accident”, to sabotage among many other things. Exploring his various ways of assassination is one of the most important points that has made the new Hitman series one of the best. In this case, IO Interactive has made Hitman 3 one of the best games in the saga that we can continue to enjoy even after finishing it, thanks to the different monthly updates and the new DLC Seven Deadly Sins.
Therefore, now thanks to Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack, you can enjoy on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S the locations you already have access to in Hitman 2 and play them with the new improvements and functions of Hitman 3, such as new light effects and animations or the new Agent camera 47. Become Agent 47 and discover the start of the Murder World trilogy for free. Start your journey as an initiate and meet your liaison at the training facility to become an ICA agent.
Hitman 3 Review – Xbox Series X | S
Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack includes ICA Facility and Hawke’s Bay, which are starting locations for Hitman and Hitman 2. These will provide a solid introduction to the story as players learn the ropes. In addition, from today until April 5, the map of Dubai from Hitman 3 will also be included, thus providing a taste of the new features and changes of the third game.
