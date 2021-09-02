Action in fantasy lands and a remastered compilation to start the month on Microsoft consoles.

Since yesterday the subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate You can download the first two Gold Games of September on your consoles, thus enjoying two very different proposals that will surely give you many hours.

The first of these is Warhammer: Chaosbane. Released in 2019 and with a store price of 39.99 euros, it is presented as a hack and slash fantasy RPG set in this rich fantasy universe where, alone or with friends, we have to accept the responsibility of being the last hope of humanity against the hordes of Chaos. If you are interested in knowing more, we leave you with the analysis of Warhammer: Chaosbane.

Only available during the first fortnight of the month we find Zone of the Enders 3D Collection, an Xbox 360 compilation that sells for 29.99 euros in store. With its download, players will find a remastering of two fast-paced robot action adventures signed by Hideo Kojima and Konami.

Later, in the middle of the month, Mulaka, a beautiful Latin American development adventure, and Samurai Shodown II will be available for download.

First month of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

Likewise, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users have access to a library of hundreds of games, including eight presented yesterday. We remember that you can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate paying only one euro for the first month of subscription.

More about: Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Free Games.