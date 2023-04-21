This afternoon, Capcom broadcast live the showcase of Street Fighter 6, and among various details, the leak this morning that spoke of the arrival of a demo was confirmed. Even so, what did not cease to surprise us was the availability date of this trial version.

Capcom’s marketing department seems to have screwed up and leaked a great detail about the Street Fighter 6 Showcase today, approximately seven hours before it happened. Specifically, the plan was to accompany the showcase with a marketing campaign. But, the announcements appeared ahead of time and revealed the surprise, a demo would be available.

The showcase took place as scheduled to reveal at the end that this demo can be downloaded right now. So run to your favorite console and take a look at Street Fighter 6. The game will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and pc via Steam next June 2.

Via: Youtube