The digital platform launches a new promotion with the original Flippfly driving game.

We’re not just going to talk about the free games on the Epic Games Store every Thursday. We also echo other digital platforms such as GOG, who are also usually regulars giving away interesting titles for a limited time. You have to be quick not to let it escape; and you also have to take advantage of the speed in the title that you can get from now on without scratching your pocket.

We are talking about Absolute Drift, a peculiar driving game that takes the style of the classics of the genre, but using a seemingly simplistic but truly elegant visual style, placing the camera from an aerial perspective.

As its name suggests, the key to advancing between its routes does not prioritize reaching the goal first. But in mastering the use of skidding and use it to meet the different objectives entrusted to us in each test, offering a totally different and distinctive experience. There are several events, such as Driftkhana and Drifting Mountain in which we can put ourselves to the test.

You can claim it from the GOG website home page For a limited time until June 19, so you must hurry. Remember that the free games of the week are also active in the Epic Games Store, highlighting Overcooked! two.

More about: GOG.