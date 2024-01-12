Stickers have become an essential part of all those who use WhatsApp. These images are easy to use and manage to convey a message in an instant and in a concise way. In this way, many users have been waiting for the opportunity to create stickers without the need to use an additional application. Fortunately, This improvement is now available, although only for those with iOS devices.

That's right, the new WhatsApp update allows you to create stickers directly without the need for a third-party application. However, This new feature is only available to all users of iOS devices who have access to version 17 of this operating system. As you may remember, since the 17.0.0 update arrived on iOS, these devices were able to create stickers from a photo, dragging them to practically any messaging application.

In this way, the new WhatsApp update makes use of this technology so that all iOS users can create and edit their own stickers quickly and easily. The only thing we have to do is open the sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon on the right side of the text box. Here it will be possible to select the “create sticker” option, and choose an image from the gallery.

Automatically, the application will make a cutout, to which it is possible to add text, drawings or other stickers to complement it. That's all. Once saved, the sticker will appear along with the rest you have on your WhatsApp. For its part, Editing this is also very simple. The only thing you need to do is select the “Edit sticker” optionwhich will give us the option to add text, other stickers or draw on it.

We remind you that these new functions for WhatsApp They are only available for iOS users who have their cell phone updated to version 17, As minimum.

Editor's Note:

While it is a shame that not all Whatsapp users have access to this feature, especially since it is one of the most requested by users, it makes sense that only those with a device capable of doing this naturally can create stickers without the need for some external application.

Via: Wired